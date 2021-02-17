$0.59 EPS Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.65. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

