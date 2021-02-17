$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

CSL opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,423 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

