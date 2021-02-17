$0.78 EPS Expected for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.85. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Inphi by 8,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Inphi by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,677,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inphi by 926.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 806,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHI stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.02. 10,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.