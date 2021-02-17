$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 362,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,697. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.