$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.66. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.47. 894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,183. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $213.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.