$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.13. 1,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,590. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

