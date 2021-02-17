$1.22 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce $1.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $20.14 million to $32.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chiasma.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 692.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chiasma in the third quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 33.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chiasma by 28.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

