$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.