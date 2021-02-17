$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.