$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.83. Magna International posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. 47,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,198. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Magna International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,122,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

