1,015 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. UBS Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

