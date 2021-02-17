107 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

JKE stock opened at $310.87 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.43.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

