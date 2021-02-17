11,306 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

