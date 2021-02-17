$114.94 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post $114.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.10 million and the highest is $129.16 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $185.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $436.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $514.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $472.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 38.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

