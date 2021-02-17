$12.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce $12.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 billion and the highest is $12.60 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.54 billion to $51.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.60 billion to $54.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $624.12. 929,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,480. Charter Communications has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

