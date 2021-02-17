$12.95 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post sales of $12.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.48 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $55.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

