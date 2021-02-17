1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €21.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.23 ($30.86).

DRI stock opened at €23.57 ($27.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.96. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

