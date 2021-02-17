130 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $315.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $316.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.