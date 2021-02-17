1,457 Shares in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Source Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

