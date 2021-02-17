$147.74 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to post $147.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.78 million and the lowest is $146.70 million. Novanta reported sales of $159.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $590.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.83 million to $591.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $630.52 million, with estimates ranging from $628.35 million to $632.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novanta.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Novanta by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 211.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $256,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

