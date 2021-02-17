1,486 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.