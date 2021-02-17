1,500 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $13,596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.40. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

