$154.68 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post sales of $154.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.40 million and the lowest is $153.88 million. ProPetro reported sales of $434.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $788.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $808.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $848.19 million, with estimates ranging from $716.46 million to $999.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProPetro.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE PUMP traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $976.84 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 2,806.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,485 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

