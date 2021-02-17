1,652 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $291.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.64 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.03.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,648,614.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

