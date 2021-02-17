1,783 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after buying an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.97.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.