18,414 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.