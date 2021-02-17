1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 179.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,344.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,808 shares of company stock worth $40,207,385 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

