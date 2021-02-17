$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.11. Stryker reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

