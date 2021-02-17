$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $180,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anterix by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after purchasing an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $10,064,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 1,018,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

