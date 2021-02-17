200,000 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000. MINISO Group makes up about 0.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.07% of MINISO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,026,000.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 7,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

