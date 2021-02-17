20,775 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 72,302 shares during the period.

LMBS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,634. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

