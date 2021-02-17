241,446 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

FB stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.92. The stock had a trading volume of 608,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.