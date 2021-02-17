24,340 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Corning by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 151,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,317. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

