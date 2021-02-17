26 Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 24th (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

26 Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADERU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 24th. 26 Capital Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ADERU opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

