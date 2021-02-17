$266.39 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $266.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the lowest is $264.78 million. Enova International reported sales of $362.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

