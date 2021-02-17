$287.47 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post sales of $287.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.52 million and the highest is $294.00 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $276.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

NYSE:TYL traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.92 and a 200-day moving average of $395.31. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $475.43.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,341 shares of company stock worth $27,299,529 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

