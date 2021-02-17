3,050 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $3,176,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

