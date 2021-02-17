$32.51 Million in Sales Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.96 million to $33.06 million. MTBC reported sales of $15.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $105.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.04 million to $106.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.59 million, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $136.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MTBC.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of MTBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $144.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.38. MTBC has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MTBC by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MTBC by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

