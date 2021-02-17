32,518 Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $552,240.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

