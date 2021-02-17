$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $135.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

