340 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

