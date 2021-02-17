360 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.18.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

