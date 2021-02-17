36,989 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 631,014 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

