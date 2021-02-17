3,719 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

