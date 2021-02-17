3,915 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.46, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

