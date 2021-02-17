3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 161,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.