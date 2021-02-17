400 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,534,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,164.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $869.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.64. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $1,187.40.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 309 shares of company stock valued at $225,677. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

