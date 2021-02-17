$414.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report sales of $414.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.60 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $403.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $28.47. 237,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

