$42.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $42.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $43.81 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $189.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $225.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $222.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $262.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,119.14. 38,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,795. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,871.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,682.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

