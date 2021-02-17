500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $27.02

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $32.00. 500.com shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 7,068 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

